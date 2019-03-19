Football Association to pay tribute to Christchurch attack victims in Wembley

A tribute will be paid to the victims of the mass shooting that took place in New Zealand's Christchurch prior to England's European Championship qualifier match against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Friday, the Football Association has confirmed.

Announcing the same, the Football Association (FA) said that all those people who were killed in the deadly terror attack in two mosques of New Zealand would be remembered.

"We will pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy in New Zealand at the England v Czech Republic match on Friday 22 March," the FA said in a statement

"We will remember everyone affected by the terrible events in Christchurch," it added.

We will pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy in New Zealand at the @England v Czech Republic match on Friday 22 March. We will remember everyone affected by the terrible events in Christchurch. — The FA (@FA) March 18, 2019

The world watched in horror as Australia's Brenton Tarrant, 28, opened fire at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers at New Zealand's Christchurch, killing at least 50 people while injuring dozens.

Tarrant had also live-streamed the shooting on Facebook using a head-mounted camera before he was eventually apprehended.