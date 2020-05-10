Football: Besiktas player, staff member test positive for coronavirus

Turkish football club Besiktas has confirmed that one of its players and a staff member has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

In an official statement, Besiktas said that all of their first team players and coaching staff of Nevzat Demir Training Facilities recently underwent test for coronavirus and a player and an employee have been diagnosed with the virus.

The club further said that the treatment of the two have already begun.

"The coaching staff and players of the Besiktas JK men's first team as well as the employees of the Club’s Nevzat Demir Training Facilities underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday,"Besiktas said.

"According to the results obtained today, a player and an employee have tested positive for the coronavirus, and their treatments are already started," the official statement from the club added.

The development comes just three days after the Turkish domestic soccer leagues announced that it would resume on June 12 without fans following a three-month suspension.

Besiktas, alongside Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor, were one of the few Turkish sides to resume training.