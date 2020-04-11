Football: Men's International Champions Cup 2020 cancelled

The 2020 edition of the Men's International Champions Football Cup has been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread rapidly throughout the world.

Announcing the news, the International Champions Cup said that as the health and safety of their players, staff and fans are their first priority and, therefore, they have reached the decision that holding the tournament this summer is unfeasible.

Danny Sillman, chief executive of organisers Relevent Sports Group, said that the lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar have also prompted them to cancel the event instead of postponing it.

"We are heartbroken for the thousands who have succumbed to the awful Covid-19 disease, and our thoughts are with everyone who's been impacted during this difficult time. The health and safety of players, staff, fans, and all who are involved in our matches is always paramount," he said.

"The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar, with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August, means planning a Men's International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible. We look forward to bringing the best clubs and most iconic matchups in the world to the US and Asia in 2021," Sillman added.

The International Champions Cup, which began in 2013 and features some of the world's best teams, is a series of pre-season friendly matches that take place in North America and Asia.