हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UEFA champions League

Footballer Daley Blind undergoes successful heart operation

The club further said the former Manchester United player would miss their January training camp in Qatar.

Footballer Daley Blind undergoes successful heart operation
Image Credits: Twitter/@BlindDaley

Amsterdam: After he complained of dizziness in his side's UEFA Champions League clash with Valencia this week, Ajax defender Daley Blind has undergone a successful heart operation.

"Daley Blind has been diagnosed with myocarditis," a statement read as quoted by ESPNFC.

"In the last few days, the center-back has been the subject of a thorough medical investigation after experiencing a short episode of vertigo during the match between Ajax and Valencia. It was decided to preventively place a subcutaneous implantable defibrillator -- a device that is inserted under the skin -- as a consequence of the procedure, which took place yesterday," it added.

The club further said the former Manchester United player would miss their January training camp in Qatar.

"The most important thing is that I'm feeling good at the moment and trying to come back as soon as possible," Blind was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.
 

Tags:
UEFA champions LeagueAjaxDaley Blindfootball
Next
Story

Liverpool beat Flamengo to win maiden Club World Cup

Must Watch

PT39M22S

Watch Debate: अफ़वा वाले 'छल' में 'छेद' करेंगे PM Modi?