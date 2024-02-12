Footballer In Indonesia Dies After Being Hit By Lightning; Shocking Footage Goes Viral

Football has sadly witnessed numerous tragic incidents on the field, with some resulting in the loss of players' lives. One such heartbreaking occurrence unfolded during a match in Indonesia, where a player was struck by lightning and tragically passed away on the football pitch.

The distressing incident occurred during a football match on Sunday, February 11, in Indonesia. A player from the FLO FC Bandung football club was fatally struck by lightning while participating in the game.

Meanwhile in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/fr6VGsIcMV Troll Football (@TrollFootball) February 12, 2024

Footage of the incident quickly spread across various social media platforms, capturing the moment when the player collapsed after being struck by lightning on the field. Despite immediate medical attention, his life could not be saved. The incident occurred at Silwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java, during a friendly match between FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang. This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of similar occurrences that have taken place in the past, both domestically and internationally.