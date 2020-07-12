Former Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak hangs up his boots

Former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak, who has not played since May 2019, has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Asian Cup-winning Socceroos captain took to his official Instagram account to announce that he is bidding adieu to his two decade-long illustrious career.

Posting a childhood picture of him in football jersey, Jedinak thanked his family members and all those people who supported him throughout his football career while also asking his sons to dream big and never stop chasing their dreams.

"I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football. My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished. I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you," he wrote.

"A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my Dream. Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it’s meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams.

It’s now time for a new chapter," Jedinak added.

At the end of the 2018-19 campaign, Jedinak was released from Aston Villa and was linked with a move to incoming expansion team Macarthur FC for the A-League.

However, Jedinak's latest decision has scotched hopes of his final hurrah in the A-League.

Jedinak made debut for his national side Australia in 2009 and since then he has made 79 appearances for them--including featuring at three World Cup tournaments.

The former Australian skipper announced his retirement from international football in 2018.

Jedinak's most memorable moment came when he led Socceroos (Australian football team ) to their historic Asian Cup victory on home soil under coach Ange Postecoglou five years ago.

In March 2020, Jedinak was appointed as a coach at Aston Villa's academy.