Xavi Hernandez

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez diagnosed with coronavirus

FC Barcelona legend and Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez diagnosed with coronavirus
Image Credits: Twitter/@ALsaddSC

FC Barcelona legend and Qatar Stars League football club Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Al Sadd took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that that their manager has been diagnosed with the novel virus and that David Prats will be there on his behalf as head of the technical staff.

"Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the @alsaddsc
reserves," Al Sadd quoted Xavi as saying.

Xavi added that he will now continue to remain isolated until he is given all clear.

"A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,"Xavi said.

"I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.Take care and see you soon on the football pitch," the former Barcelona midfielder added.

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) resumed on Friday after more than four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Sadd are currently standing at the third point in the QSL standings with 10 wins out of 17 matches.

 

Xavi Hernandez Barcelona Coronavirus COVID-19 Al Sadd
