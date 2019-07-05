Former Bayern Munich striker Arjen Robben bids adieu to football

Arjen Robben, the former Bayern Munich and Netherland forward, announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has featured in over 500 matches for the club and his country in the entire career.

"I am definitely stopping, but it is good that way who said it was, without doubt, the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career, " Bayern Munich official website quoted Robben as saying.

Robben made his professional debut in the year 2000 for FC Groningen but spent the largest chunk of his career at the record German champions.From 2009 to this summer, he shaped an era, the crowning moment of which was the treble success in 2013.

The winger made a total of 309 competitive appearances for Football Club Barcelona (FCB) and racked up 144 goals and 81 assists.

"For 19 years I have lived for my passion and tried to get the maximum out of it. That requires a certain attitude and consumes a lot of energy, particularly when it`s not going your way. I am looking forward to spending more time with my wife and children, and to all the nice things that lie ahead," Robben added.