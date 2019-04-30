close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea to retire at end of season

O`Shea came through the ranks at United and helped the club to five Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Former Manchester United defender John O&#039;Shea to retire at end of season

Former Manchester United defender John O`Shea will retire from professional football at the end of the season, his current club Reading said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old`s decision was announced on his birthday. He has spent the final season of his career at Reading after a seven-year stint at Sunderland.

O`Shea came through the ranks at United and helped the club to five Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

He won 118 caps for Ireland before his international retirement in June last year.

"Just a very small part of his playing days have been spent with the Royals, but he has amassed a medal collection that any player would be extremely proud of, winning almost everything possible during almost 20 years as a professional footballer," Reading said on Twitter.

O`Shea played in virtually every position for United, including in goal when he deputised for the injured goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar after the club had already used all three of their substitutes in a win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

After leaving United for Sunderland in 2011, O`Shea spent years battling for Premier League survival before succumbing to relegation in 2017.

He failed to prevent Sunderland suffering back-to-back relegations and dropping to League One before he moved to Reading at the start of the current campaign.

He could feature in Reading`s final Championship game of the season, at home to Birmingham on Sunday.

Tags:
Manchester UnitedJohn O`SheafootballFA CupUEFA champions League
Next
Story

Chennaiyin FC beat Abahani Dhaka 1-0 in AFC Cup, move to top of group

Must Watch

PT2M51S

'Will be properly resolved': China on Masood Azhar's listing as global terrorist by UN