Forward Gabriel Martinelli pens new long-term deal with Arsenal

Forward Gabriel Martinelli has secured his future with Arsenal by signing a new long-term deal with the Premier League club.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper exactly a year after joining the Emirates Stadium club.

Reflecting on Martinelli's new contract, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said that the striker has impressed with his work-rate and performances and that the club is now looking forward to his development with the team.

"I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate. We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club," Arsenal official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Martinelli kickstarted his career at Arsenal by smashing a goal on his debut match during the club's USA pre-season tour last summer against Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian star's first Premier League goal came during Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham United in December 2019.

He notched up a total of 10 goals in 26 appearances he made since joining Arsenal from Ituano last summer. With this, Martinelli also became the first teenager to smash 10 goals in a single season for the Premier League club since Nicolas Anelka more than 20 years ago.

Notably, Martinelli's signing came just a few days after midfielder Bukayo Saka also signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.