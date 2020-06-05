Forward Shane Long signs two-year contract extension with Southampton

Southampton FC star striker Shane Long has signed a new two-year contract extension deal which will keep him with the Premier League club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Announcing the news, the 33-year-old said that the Irish international's cotract with Southampton is all set to expire this summer, but he has now signed a new deal.

"The Republic of Ireland international had been approaching the end of his pre-existing deal this summer, but is now set to remain with Saints until the end of the 2021/22 season," the club said in an official statement.

Long expressed delightment to sign the new contract, saying that he is looking forward to return to field for Southampton.

“I love the way the club is run, I love what the club stands for and I’m excited about what the club will do over the next couple of years.I can see the club pushing up the league, back to where we all want to be, and I want to be part of that. I’m just delighted to get it done," Long said in an official statement.

Reflecting on the deal, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl dubbed Long an 'outstanding professional' who has been an important player for the club.

“He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his teammates too. I think that is one of his top qualities. He is a great team player, and someone who has a positive impact on the group as a whole when he plays," the manager said.

Long was roped in by Southampton from Hull City in 2014. The forward has been an important member of the squad since Hasenhüttl took over as the manager 18 months ago.

Long has recently made his 200th appearance for the club. He has played in a total of 205 matches for Southampton and scored 35 goals for them.