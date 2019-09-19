close

football

France Football creates keeper award named after former Soviet keeper Lev Yashin

File Image

The best keeper in the world will be awarded the `Yachine` trophy, named after former Soviet keeper Lev Yashin, during the Ballon d’Or ceremony, organisers France Football magazine said on Thursday.

Yashin, who played for the Soviet Union from 1954-67, is the only keeper to have won the Ballon d’Or award, in 1963.

The Ballon d’Or was originally given to Europe`s best player and voted for by journalists. It is now a global award with coaches and captains of national teams allowed to vote as well.

France Football said the list of 10 nominees for the keeper award would be unveiled on Oct. 21.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on Dec. 2.

footballLigue 1Lev YashinEuropeFranceBallon d’Or
