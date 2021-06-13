हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Euro 2020

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Didier Drogba: Football fraternity come together and pray for Christian Eriksen after midfielder collapses during Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen has regained consciousness in hospital and was reported to be stable on Saturday, after the midfielder collapsed during his UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.  

Christian Eriksen has regained consciousness in hospital and was reported to be stable on Saturday, after the midfielder collapsed during his UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.
Football fraternity come together and pray for Christian Eriksen after midfielder collapses during Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen has regained consciousness in hospital and was reported to be stable on Saturday, after the midfielder collapsed during his UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland. 

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in.  

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest. 

The game was initially suspended but European soccer body UEFA announced it was to resume at 00:00 hours (June 13) IST.

Several footballers, including Eriksen's former and current club prayed for the midfielder's quick recovery. Here are a few tweets:

The crowd at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen sang the Danish national anthem and shouted "Christian Eriksen" while they were waiting for news about the player. 

- with Reuters inputs 

