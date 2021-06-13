From Cristiano Ronaldo to Didier Drogba: Football fraternity come together and pray for Christian Eriksen after midfielder collapses during Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen has regained consciousness in hospital and was reported to be stable on Saturday, after the midfielder collapsed during his UEFA Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in.

As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates formed a ring around him as medics pumped his chest.

The game was initially suspended but European soccer body UEFA announced it was to resume at 00:00 hours (June 13) IST.

Several footballers, including Eriksen's former and current club prayed for the midfielder's quick recovery. Here are a few tweets:

Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2021

Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you! — Inter (@Inter_en) June 12, 2021

Get well soon, Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you. https://t.co/Rmwd4Wq8R6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2021

Shocked. We're all with you, Christian Eriksen Please be ok. — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 12, 2021

Thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family https://t.co/HxLRKq9cHZ — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) June 12, 2021

Eriksen please — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) June 12, 2021

The crowd at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen sang the Danish national anthem and shouted "Christian Eriksen" while they were waiting for news about the player.

- with Reuters inputs