Gareth Bale axed from Real Madrid squad for final La Liga game

Forward Gareth Bale has been left out of the Real Madrid squad for the final La Liga clash against Leganes at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Spain on Monday.

The clash against Leganes will be inconsequential as Real Madrid have already sealed their 34th La Liga title with a tenth consecutive victory in the competition, a 2-1 win over Villarreal, on Friday.

Forward Karim Benzema netted a goal in the 29th minute to put Madrid ahead during the clash before he doubled his side's lead in the 77th minute. Though Villarreal reduced the deficit through Vicente Iborra's goal in the 83rd minute, it was just not enough to stop Madrid from win.

An issue between the manager and Bale was also observed during the celebrations of Madrid's La Liga victory. Zinedine Zidane was thrown in the air by jubilant Madrid players, but Bale appeared to be standing at one side with his arms crossed.

Zidane was also questioned for Bale’s attitude in recent weeks, with the star striker also spotted fooling around on the bench and acting to be asleep, metro.uk reported.

In fact, there are speculations that the 31-year-old has fallen out with Zidane and that could also be the reason behind his omission from the club for final La Liga game.

Notably, Bale has not featured for the Spanish giants much this year, having made just two appearances for the club since the resumption of the game amid coronavirus pandemic.

Wales international Bale has made just 12 starts in La Liga and that he could also be omitted from Real Madrid’s final push in the Champions League.

Having a 2-1 advantage in the Champions League from the first leg, Real Madrid have a crucial second-leg clash against Manchester City on August 7.