German World Cup winner Andre Schurrle hangs up his boots at age 29

German World Cup winner and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Andre Schurrle has decided to bid adieu to football at the age of just 29.

Schurrle took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of him lifting the World Cup trophy with Germany to announce that he is stepping away from professional football.

The former Chelsea striker further thanked all those people who showered their love and support to him throughout his football career, adding that he is now looking forward to other opportinities in his career.

"Hi all,I want to let you know that I’m stepping away from playing professional football !!On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years! The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for!Now I’m ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me," Schurrle wrote.

Schurrle began his football career with Mainz 05, where he featured for 66 matches between 2009 and 2011.

The midfielder then had spells with Bayer Leverkusen (2011-13), Chelsea (2013-15) and Wolfsburg (2015-16) before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Subsequently, Schurrle spent a year each with Fulham and Spartak Moscow on loan.

Last week, the forward's contract with Borussia Dortmund was terminated a year early, after having made 33 appearances for Bundesliga.

Schurrle has also won the Premier League title with Chelsea during 2014-15 season besides also clinching two DFB-Pokal titles--one with Wolfsburg in 2015 and the other with Dortmund in 2017.

Meanwhile, he has also made 57 appearances for the Germany football team and scored 22 times for them.His last international match for the national side came in March 2017 when he sealed a 4-1 win over Azerbaijan in qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

In fact, it was Schurrle who passed the ball to Mario Gotze who then smashed the goal in extra-time to guide Germany to win over Argentina in the final of the 2014 World Cup.