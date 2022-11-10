Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Mario Gotze back, Mat Hummels, Marco Reus miss out

Germany have announced their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with big names like Timo Werner and Mat Hummels missing out on the flight to Qatar. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, who guided the German club to the UEFA Champions League title is the coach for Germany. Interestingly, Mario Gotze has shockingly selected for the German squad which got the fans questioning on why the out of form midfielder is being called up by Flick. Marco Reus misses out on another major tournament for his country due to injury. (France squad for FIFA World Cup 2022)





Germany Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané.

