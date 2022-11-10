topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Mario Gotze back, Mat Hummels, Marco Reus miss out

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Marco Reus misses out on another major tournament for his country due to injury

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Mario Gotze back, Mat Hummels, Marco Reus miss out

Germany have announced their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with big names like Timo Werner and Mat Hummels missing out on the flight to Qatar. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, who guided the German club to the UEFA Champions League title is the coach for Germany. Interestingly, Mario Gotze has shockingly selected for the German squad which got the fans questioning on why the out of form midfielder is being called up by Flick. Marco Reus misses out on another major tournament for his country due to injury. (France squad for FIFA World Cup 2022)

Germany Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané.

Football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will feature in their fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022 and it is likely that it might be their last. Along with these two legends of the game who have dominated the tag of being the 'Best' for almost 15 years now, stars like Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr., Luis Suarez, Edison Cavani, Karim Benzema and many more are also likely to play their last FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, stars likely to play last WC)

Live Tv

FIFA World Cup 2022Germany squadQatar FIFA World CupHansi FlickMario GotzeMarco ReusMat Hummels

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674