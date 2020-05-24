Hall of Fame basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

Eddie Sutton, longtime college basketball coach and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday.

Sutton was most recently in hospice care in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement to the Tulsa World, Sutton's family confirmed the death, saying: "Our beloved Dad and Papa coach Eddie Sutton passed away peacefully of natural causes the evening of May 23rd at his home in south Tulsa. He was surrounded by his three sons and their families, which include his nine adoring grandchildren. He is reunited with his No. 1 assistant - his bride Patsy Sutton - who passed away in January 2013 after 54 years of marriage."

Sutton spent nearly 40 years coaching college basketball, recording an impressive 806 wins. He took four schools, Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State, to the NCAA, and wrapped up his career as the interim coach at San Francisco in 2008.

He was a two-time Associated Press' Coach of the Year and was the first coach to lead four schools to the NCAA tournament.

Sutton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in April, part of a stacked class that included Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings and Kim Mulkey.