Harry Kane one of the best finishers I have played with: Marcus Rashford

Ahead of England`s match against Belarus in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers, striker Marcus Rashford heaped praise on team-mate, saying Harry Kane is one of the best finishers he has played with.

"I could use Harry as an example. He is one of the best finishers that I have played with and whenever we do finishing, in my head, it is about being as close to him as possible," Goal.com quoted Rashford as saying.

"So if he scores six, you want to score six, if he scores seven, you want to score eight. Little things like that are the bits that people never see," he added.

Despite the heavy competition in the team, Rashford said playing alongside Kane is one of the driving factors for him whenever he steps out to the field.

"Even though we are fighting for the same position, or to be in the same team, we really do drive each other on and it`s very important that you have that sort of atmosphere within a team," he added.

He said that he does not feel pressure if he ever fails to score goals. He also credited the heavy competition among the side for helping players to give their best at every possible opportunity.

"Yes, it haunts you, it is the same for when you score and you know you have had other chances in the game, you`re looking at what went wrong," Rashford said.

"I do not think it`s something to fear, I think you need it. If you don`t have pressure, it is difficult for motivation to improve. You need the players around you to push each other," he added.

England is placed in Group A of the qualifying tournament along with Czech Republic, Kosovo, Bulgaria, and Montenegro.The team will take on Bulgaria later today.