Highlights | IND(0) - SYR(1), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match: Syria Beat India

India faced Syria in their final group-stage match of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2023 after facing back-to-back losses in the tournament and were beaten with a tight scoreline of 1-0 by their opponents. Sunil Chhetri and co had one last chance to keep themselves alive in the competition when they faced Syria on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday (January 23).

After a seven-year hiatus, Syria emerges victorious in an AFC Asian Cup match, setting the stage for a potential advancement to the last 16 of the competition for the Casiun Eagles. This triumph marks a landmark day for the nation. Meanwhile, India concluded its campaign without scoring a goal, despite putting up a valiant fight for a significant portion of the match. Unfortunately, the relentless onslaught of Syria's attacks ultimately proved insurmountable for the Indian team.

