Highlights | IND(0) - SYR(1), AFC Asian Cup 2024 Football Match: Syria Beat India

India faced Syria in their final group-stage match of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2023 after facing back-to-back losses in the tournament and were beaten with a tight scoreline of 1-0 by their opponents. Sunil Chhetri and co had one last chance to keep themselves alive in the competition when they faced Syria on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday (January 23).
After a seven-year hiatus, Syria emerges victorious in an AFC Asian Cup match, setting the stage for a potential advancement to the last 16 of the competition for the Casiun Eagles. This triumph marks a landmark day for the nation. Meanwhile, India concluded its campaign without scoring a goal, despite putting up a valiant fight for a significant portion of the match. Unfortunately, the relentless onslaught of Syria's attacks ultimately proved insurmountable for the Indian team.
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Full-time!
That is it. India lose their last game of this year's AFC Asian Cup and it is a dream thrashed for Sunil Chhetri and co. Syria with the game with the one goal difference.
India 0 - 1 Syria
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: GOAL!
Syria take the lead as Kherbin scores, he beats Bheke and takes the shot from his right-foot to beat India goalkeeper Gurpreet.
IND 0 - 1 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Syria dominant
Syria dominate possession so far, we are close to the 70 minutes mark and India's plan is to counter-attack on chances if given any by the opposition by the looks of it so far.
IND 0 - 0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: 60 mins up
Sixty minutes up in the clash between India and Syria in the Asian Cup clash. Interestingly, both teams are yet to score a single goal in this tournament, will they finally score one today?
IND 0 - 0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Second half begins
Second half begins and Syria are in top form since the whistle for kick-off has blown. India really need to get something changed soon now.
IND 0 -0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Half-time
What a first half we have had in this Asian Cup group stage fixture, so much intensity from the Blue Tigers and their defenders were on top in the first half.
IND 0 - 0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Who will score first?
Syria with ten shots on target whereas India with only two so far. Slowly, the fatigue will become a factor in this game and then we can expect some interesting moment.
IND 0 - 0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Syria coming hard
Syria are coming hard at India at the moment but the Blue Tigers display some solid defending against their opponents. Chhetrri and co need to find another way to score soon.
IND 0 - 0 SYR
LIVE AFC Asian Cup India vs Syria: Intense contest
Plenty of chances for both teams in the starting ten minutes. Some really crucial saves from Gurpreet and Syria captain to keep the score level.
INdia 0 - 0 Syria
LIVE AFC Asian Cup: Kick-off!
Kick-off in Qatar, India are in blue and Syria in white. Both teams searching for a win to stay alive in this tournament.
India 0 - 0 Syria
LIVE AFC Asian Cup 2024 India vs Syria: Lineup of India
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Apuia; Manvir Singh, Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri.
Your for today's clash against Syria
LIVE India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024: Match timings
The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup group stage match will kick-off at 5 PM (IST) in Qatar. Blue Tigers will be hoping to get a win in this tournament playing their last game of the league stage.
LIVE AFC Asian Cup 2024: India's journey so far
India first faced a 2-0 defeat against Australia in their opening game of the historic event followed up by a loss against Uzbekistan with a scoreline of 3-0.
LIVE IND vs SYR Asian Cup: Livestreaming details
The AFC Asian Cup 2024 match between India and Syria can be livestreamed free in the country. Checkout the details in the link below.
LIVE India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2024: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 match between India and Syria. Blue Tigers will be playing their last league game of the competition today in Qatar.