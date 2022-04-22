Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich confirmed in March 2022 that he is looking to sell the football club based in London.

"The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club." Abramovich said in a statement released by the club's official website.

The Russian businessman also added that with the profit from the sale of the club, he will also set up a charitable foundation for victims of the war in Ukraine.

@Chelsea, Roman Abramovich & Fans have a strong bond with a strong history these 3 are inseparable. We not taking Roman from our hearts soon, he is a hero that brought massive success to our club. He deserves the fans chanting his name to the least. pic.twitter.com/rGRZoYuC8A — Champions Of The World (@Cfc_Franz) March 12, 2022

"For the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine [which] includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," the statement said.

How much did Roman Abramovich pay for Chelsea?

In 2003, according to reports, Roman Abramovich is rumoured to have paid around £140 million ($233 million at the time).

Ken Bates the owner at that time of the club sold the club to Roman in June 2003. He bought the club in June that year from Ken Bates. Bates himself bought the club way back in the year, 1982.

How much did Roman Abramovich invest in Chelsea?

Since 2003, the Russian business tycoon has invested more than £1 billion ($1.4 billion). His loans to Chelsea FC are thought to be close around at a sum amount of £1.5 billion ($2 billion).

A total number of 490 players came in since Abramovich's takeover of the club. However, almost the same number of players have left the club too, with 487 leaving Stamford Bridge but for much lower price tag. All this information includes the two years when Chelsea faced a transfer ban for two windows in 2019-20.

What is Chelsea FC worth today?

According to Forbes, Chelsea FC was worth around £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) in April 2021, but a new valuation now says it is worth £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion).