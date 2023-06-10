'I'm So Excited For...', Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On Lionel Messi Playing For Inter Miami

Basketball team Miami Heat's player Jimmy Butler is excited to see Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami. In a pre-match conference, Jimmy Butler said, I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of his caliber here, as per the official website of NBA. FIFA World Cup winner, Lionel Messi will be playing for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer in America.

Miami Heat is currently playing in the NBA Final series against Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately, Miami Heat lost the Game 4 of the series and are trailing 3-1 to Denver Nuggets. In a pre-match conference ahead of Game 4, Miami Heat's player Jimmy Butler was sharing his views about having Lionel Messi in Miami.

He said, "Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game, I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways." He further added, "Obviously us being in the Finals and having an opportunity to do something special. Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

When asked whether he has met Lionel Messi before or if will he reach out to meet him, Jimmy Butler said, "I wouldn't say that I know him enough, but I have met him before, Will I reach out? Probably not. I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway"

"He is coming over here to do something special for this city. I won't reach out. I'm happy that he is here, though. I really am. I know we will link whenever he is here," said Jimmy Butler according to the official website of the NBA.

In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Denver Nuggets defeated Miami Heat 108-95 at the FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will be played on Tuesday. If Denver Nuggets win this match they will be crowned as the NBA Champions for the first time ever in history.