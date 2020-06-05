India to host AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has granted All India Football Federation (AIFF) the rights to host the AFC Women`s Asian Cup 2022 final.

The decision was taken at the AFC Women`s Football Committee.

In a letter to AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, AFC, wrote: "The Committee awarded the hosting rights of the AFC Women`s Asian Cup 2022 Finals to the All India Football Federation."

AIFF president Praful Patel in his message said: "I need to thank the Asian Football Confederation for finding us suitable to host the AFC Women`s Asian Cup in 2022. The tournament will galvanise the aspiring women players and bring in a holistic social revolution as far as women`s football in the country is concerned."

The tournament comes as the latest feather to AIFF`s cap under Patel`s tenure as AIFF president.

India will host the premier tournament for the second time after staging it in Kozhikode in 1980.

While India is slated to host the FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2020 from February 17-March 7, 2021, the AIFF had earlier successfully organised the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in 2017.

Furthermore, India had also hosted the AFC U-16 Championship India 2016.Das mentioned: "The tournament will play a huge role in further popularising women`s football in India. The Women`s Asian Cup 2022 comes on the back of the FIFA U-17 Women`s World Cup India 2020, and will help us sustain, and build on the momentum gained."

"The development of women`s football remains one of our foremost priorities. I need to thank the AFC for granting us the rights and urge all stakeholders to work together for the successful organisation of the mega event," added Das.