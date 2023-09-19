trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664214
India Vs China Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs China Match LIVE In India

IND vs China LIVE Streaming: Sunil Chettri-led Team India will face hosts China in their first Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 football match at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Vs China Asian Games 2023 Football Group A Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri’s India Vs China Match LIVE In India Indian football team will take on China in their opening match of Asian Games 2023. (Photo: ANI)

The Indian national football team will open their campaign in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 football event with a clash against hosts China at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium from 5pm IST on Tuesday. While six teams participated in the inaugural games in the Indian capital, Hangzhou will have 21 participants battling for the podium.

India are also joined by Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A, with the top two sides and four best third-placed teams progressing to the round of 16. If the star of the show in 1951 was Sahu Mewalal, who netted in each of India’s three wins for the gold, the spotlight will be on Sunil Chhetri this time, as he becomes only the third Indian to captain the team in two Asian Games (2014 and 2022). Sailen Manna (1951 and 1954) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2002 and 2006) are the other two.


The likes of Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan, who were part of the Incheon 2014 squad, know exactly how different of a deal Asian Games football is. You’re not just representing the national football team, you’re representing the entire India’s sporting fraternity. The experience of living in the Asian Games village, with more than 600 fellow Indian athletes across 34 sports, is something unmatchable, which the other 20 Indian football team players will experience for the first time.

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Asian Games has an emotional connection with fans across India and, thus, in our four-year strategic plan for the next Asian Games, we have already factored in how we are going to prepare a team to be there. With long-term planning, we can be best prepared for the Asian Games.”

Here are all the details about the India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023…

When is India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will take place on Tuesday, September 19.

Where is India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 going to take place?

The India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be held at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time will India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will start at 5pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on TV in India?

The India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in India?

The India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

India vs China Group A football match of Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Predicted 11

China (4-2-3-1): Han Jiagi (GK), Sun Qinhan, Jian Shenlong, Zhu Chenjie, Liu Yang, Gao Tianyi, Wang Haijian, Tao Qianglong, Fang Hao, Liu Zhurun, Tan Long

India (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Amarjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Azfar Noorani, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Rohit Danu, Rahim Ali

