Indian football: Former goalkeeper Kanai Sarkar passes away, AIFF condoles death

The AIFF condoled the death of former Indian team goalkeeper Kanai Sarkar, who passed away on December 30.

Source: Twitter

The All India Football Federation condoled the death of former Indian national team goalkeeper Kanai Sarkar, who passed away on Thursday (December 30).

Kanai Sarkar made his national team debut in September 1971, in a friendly match against the USSR, and was also a part of the Bengal team which went to Tehran to participate in the Asian Club Cup in 1970.

Sarkar won numerous honours at the domestic level as well. He won the Bordoloi trophy with Aryans in 1966, the Santosh Trophy with Bengal in 1969 and 1971. Sarkar's most glorious days came with the two giants of Kolkata football, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

"It is really sad to hear that Mr Sarkar is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel as per an AIFF release.

"Mr Sarkar was an exceptional goalkeeper who enjoyed great success at the international and domestic levels. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

In a two-year stint with East Bengal, Sarkar won the Calcutta Football League twice, the IFA Shield once and the Durand cup as well. In his solitary year with Mohun Bagan, Sarkar won the Bordoloi Trophy and the Durand Cup, which added to an already stacked trophy cabinet. 

