Indian Super League 2020: Mumbai City FC rope in defender Mourtada Fall on two-year deal

Mumbai City have completed the signing of Senegalese defender Mourtada Fall from FC Goa on a two-year contract ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ecstatic to sign the deal with the Islanders, the 32-year-old said that he is looking forward to share his experiences with his new teammates and help the team achieve their goals together.

“I have had the fortune of playing under coach Sergio Lobera twice before. When the opportunity of joining him again came by and at a club like Mumbai City, I did not have to think twice. He knows me very well both, as a player and as a person, and I am ready to give my best for him, for this huge club and for the passionate fans of Mumbai City," the club official website quoted Fall as saying.

"We have a fantastic group here and some very talented youngsters. I hope I can share some of my experiences, grow together with my teammates and help the team achieve our goals," the defender added.

Head coach Sergio Lobera welcomed Fall on board, stating that the player of the defender's calibre is quite difficult to find and that the Mumbai City FC are really happy with his decision to join the club.

"It is a huge statement from our club to have signed Mourtada. He’s a player I know quite well. Mourtada is a thorough professional on and off the pitch and even with all his experience, he always wants to learn more and become better. A player of his calibre is hard to find and we’re very happy that he’s chosen to join us here at Mumbai City," Lobera said.

Fall began his professional football career with Moghreb Tétouan in 2016 and went on to feature for the Moroccan club over three spells, including playing under the then coach Sergio Lobera in 2014-15.

The centre-half has also represented Al Arabi (2012-13), Al-Salmiya SC (2013-14) and Wydad Casablanca (2015-17).Fall also won the Botola Pro 1 and the CAF Champions League with Wydad in 2016-17 season.

Before the 2018-19 season of the ISL, Fall moved to FC Goa and once again joined forces with Lobera. He notched up nine goals and provided three assists in 43 appearances he made for the club over two seasons besides also winning the 2019 Super Cup and the 2019/20 ISL League Shield for the side.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin in November and take place behind closed doors across three stadium in Goa in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.