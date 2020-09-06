Indian Super League: Konsham Chinglensana Singh signs two-year deal with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have announced the signing of Indian star defender Konsham Chinglensana Singh on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming seventh season of India’s top-tier league. The financial details of the transfer have not been disclosed.

The club made the announcement through their official Twitter Handle.

OFFICIAL! Talented defender Chinglensana Singh joins Hyderabad FC on a two-year deal. #HyderabadFC #WelcomeSana pic.twitter.com/vj1h0PqF4e — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 5, 2020

The Manipuri defender Chinglensana is fondly known as ‘Sana’ in the Indian footballing circles. The centre-back joins the club following a three-year spell with FC Goa. He is one of the hottest prospects in Indian football at the moment and is widely considered as a future mainstay in the national team.

Sana spent his early years at Mahindra United, Air India and Tata Football Academy and began his professional career in 2015 with Shillong Lajong with whom he played two seasons in the I-League.

The lanky defender made his ISL debut in 2016 where he became an integral part of the Delhi Dynamos side under Gianluca Zambrotta featuring regularly in their run to the play-offs.

"The club is building a new squad with a lot of ambition in an exciting project. I want to be part of this team and play my role in helping the club establish its legacy in Indian Football by trying to win trophies and bringing back glory days to the city of Hyderabad," said the 23-year-old Sana. The Manipuri thus becomes the third new Indian signing at Hyderabad this season after Subrata Paul and Halicharan Narzary.

Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC’s co-owner said, “Sana is one of the most exciting and talented young defenders in the country. He has been a consistent performer and every time he’s been on the field, he made sure to leave an impression. We’re looking to build a squad with the right mix of youth and experience, and we hope he will be a valuable addition.”

The side coached my Manuel Roca is looking to strengthen their squad after a disappointing inaugural season in 2019. The Club finished at the bottom in the table last season where they could muster only two wins and four draws from their 18 games, thereby failing to qualify for ISL playoffs.

“The primary aim of all teams in the league is to make it to the play-offs and then make the final push. I’ve been part of the same mentality at Goa and our targets are similar in Hyderabad. With Goa, I’ve been part of the side that’s been in the semifinal twice and the final once, so achieving that final step is a personal target,” added Sana.

On the international stage, Sana has represented India at the U19, U22 and U23 levels. He also made his senior debut in 2016.

The club, established in 2019, had announced the signing of 30-year-old Australian forward Joel Chianese on September 3. Chianese was a prominent member of Australian A-League side Perth Glory between 2016 and 2020, making 89 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

The seventh season of the ISL will be played solely in Goa owing to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The latest edition will begin from November 21.