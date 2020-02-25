हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eden Hazard

Injured Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid's Champions League tie against Manchester City

Hazard was forced to limp off the field after sustaining the injury in the 67th minute of his side's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Levanta in La Liga on Saturday.

Injured Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid&#039;s Champions League tie against Manchester City
Image Credits: Twitter/@hazardeden

Real Madrid star striker Eden Hazard is all set to miss his side's upcoming Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Manchester City after suffering a right fibula fracture.

The 29-year-old was forced to limp off the field after sustaining the injury in the 67th minute of his side's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Levanta in La Liga on Saturday.

Now, the tests have confirmed that Hazard has suffered a fracture and would miss the City clash on Thursday as well as La Liga tie against Barcelona on March 2. 

"After the tests performed today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fissure in the right distal fibula. Pending evolution," the official statement from the club said. 

Hazard, who has recently made a comeback following an injury layoff of nearly three months due to a microfracture in his right ankle in November, has made just nine starts in La Liga this season. 

Madrid are currently standing at the second spot in Champions League with three wins from six matches while they are also placed at the second place in La Liga with 15 victories from 25 matches. 

Tags:
Eden HazardReal MadridBarcelona. Manchester Cityfootball
Next
Story

PSG's Thiago Silva, Ander Herrera sidelined few weeks with injuries

Must Watch

PT4M6S

India's PM Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will welcome Trump along with President