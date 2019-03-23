Injured Lionel Messi to miss Argentina's friendly against Morocco

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina`s friendly against Morocco because of a groin injury, the country`s football federation has said.

The 31-year-old felt pain after completing the full 90 minutes of Argentina`s 3-1 defeat by Venezuela in Madrid, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said Messi suffered an `exacerbation` of an existing pubis problem.

It was the Barcelona forward`s first match for the Albiceleste since the team`s 4-3 defeat to France last June in the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia.

Attacking midfielder Gonzalo Martinez has also been ruled out of Tuesday`s match in Tangier after suffering a hamstring injury, the AFA said.

Newcastle United forward Salomon Rondon gave Venezuela an early lead at the Wanda Metropolitano and Jhon Murillo made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez scored just before the hour mark for Argentina but Josef Martinez converted a late penalty to secure a memorable win for the Vinotinto.