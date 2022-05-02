Former England captain Michael Vaughan has compared Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Vaughan feels that it was a herculean task for Ravindra Jadeja to fill the shoes of Dhoni, who has won four titles as a captain for CSK.

“It was hard job [captaincy] to take on [for R Jadeja]. When Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, it kind of like was similar,” Vaughan said during a show on Cricbuzz.

“You are going into the management and you have a sight that he is still in the dressing room, watching it. He is still a part of the team and now you are gonna have to manage Alex Ferguson. That’s pretty much what was R Jadeja was trying to do and manage the legendary MS Dhoni, who is still in the dressing room and playing. I thought it was always going to be very difficult for him,” he added.

Jadeja was handed the captaincy of Chennai ahead of IPL 2022, however, the captaincy straight away affected Jadeja's performance with the bat and ball as he could not deliver a match-winning performance in any match. In this season he has scored only 112 runs and picked up five wickets in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, as soon as MS took over the captaincy from Jadeja, CSK stormed back to winning ways. Riding on superb batting performances by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs to win their third match of the season. Chennai now need to win all their remaining game to claim the playoffs spot. Their NRR is also negative but with Dhoni back as captain they can definitely change it in the last five games.