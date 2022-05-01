Is Dhoni leaving CSK next year? Chennai captain's cryptic statement goes viral

Chennai Super Kings appointed MS Dhoni as their captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his cricket ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. After getting the captaincy back, CSK's very own Thala has made a cryptic statement on his remaining tenure in IPL as a cricketer.

After the toss Danny Morrison asked MS if the fans would see him in yellow jersey next year, on which Dhoni replied, "You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know."

"You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in," Dhoni added.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first against CSK in match number 46 of the IPL 2022 here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After winning the toss, Kane Williamson said," We are going to bowl first. For us we have done something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team.

Chennai have won only two matches out of eight and are languishing at ninth spot in the points table. CSK lost their previous match to Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led SunRisers Hyderabad have won five out of eight matches and have won their previous four matches on the trot.

SunRisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana