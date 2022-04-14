IPL 2022 tickets are costlier than FIFA World Cup, check details HERE

Watching a game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be less expensive than experiencing the Indian Premier League in Mumbai.

Clearly, IPL is one of the best T20 leagues in the world, but the most famous football tournament will be cheaper to watch than the IPL 2022.

A fan can pay 250 Qatari Rial (Rs 5,211 approximate) to watch a football match between Spain and Germany, whereas, the same fan needs to pay almost a double figure to witness an IPL match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (mid-level ticket).

Introducing #FIFAPlus: your new home for football pic.twitter.com/xzhHLFD3cj — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 12, 2022

Football is the biggest sport of the world and it's World Cup final ticket will cost around Rs 45,828. If we compare that, the ticket price of the FIFA final is just Rs 10,000 more than the most expensive IPL match ticket, as per an Indian Express report.

Shokingly, this time a never-seen before thing happened. The FIFA World Cup host (Qatar) caught the attention of the Indian fans in ticket sales that begun last week. India were among the top-seven countries for ticket applications.

"India provides a goldmine of absolutely first-class football supporters. We all know about the love for cricket in India but I think the world is starting to wake up to its love for football as well," said John Parker of BH Hospitality, who are official FIFA partners.

"If I was three hours away from the biggest festival of football… the chance of you being that close to the World Cup without hosting it is almost going to be impossible," he added.

The ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 started from April 5 and will continue till April 28.