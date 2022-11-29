Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch IRN vs USA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged FIFA World Cup 2022 match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”

A draw or a loss Tuesday night would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads Group B with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one. During unusual pre-match news conferences, Adams was asked to defend the US’s treatment of Black people and chastized for pronoucing the opponent “Eye-ran” instead of “E-ran.” American coach Gregg Berhalter was questioned about U.S. immigration and Naval policy and apologized for the US Soccer Federation’s decision to strip the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran’s flag on social media.

The USSF’s flag decision was meant to support women protestors in Iran. “We had no idea about what US Soccer put out,” Berhalter said. “All we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff.”

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz was queried about Sunday’s flag flap, which prompted the governing body of Iranian soccer to demand FIFA expel the US from the tournament. He said he did not intend to use the controversy as motivation. “If after 42 years in this game as a coach I still believe that I could win games with those mental games, I think I did not learn nothing about the game,” he said.

Ahead of the Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA will be played on Wednesday – 30 November at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Iran vs USA Predicted 11

Iran: Hossein Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Haji Safi, Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard

USA: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic