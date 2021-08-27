हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Is Cristiano Ronaldo reuniting with former club Manchester United? Here's what we know so far

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the club is in touch with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo reuniting with former club Manchester United? Here&#039;s what we know so far
Is Cristiano Ronaldo reuniting with former club Manchester United? Here's what we know so far (Reuters/File Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to reunite with his former club Manchester United according to multiple media reports on Friday evening. The forward in all likelihood will leave his current club, something which was also confirmed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri earlier in the day. 

Meanwhile, the reports further stated that Ronaldo's move to join United's local rivals Manchester City has been declined.

As per a Sky Sports report, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is currently holding talks with United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans.

Before his move to Spain, Ronaldo made a legacy for himself in the six seasons (2003-2009) he was at Old Trafford, winning eight major trophies plus the Ballon d`Or as the world`s best player in 2008.

At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.

Allegri on Ronaldo's future with Juventus 

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus future

Juventus boss Allegri confirmed at a news conference that Ronaldo has no intention of staying in Turin. "Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals. He made his choice. Life goes on," he added. 

Mood in Manchester 

Ronaldo Manchester United

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the club is in touch with Ronaldo. "We've always had a good communication," Solskjaer said. "Bruno's been talking to (Ronaldo) as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here."  

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola hinted that Ronaldo will not join his team at The Etihad, adding marquee players like him and Lionel Messi decide where they'll go next.  

"Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City and not myself. There are many things that right now looks like far, far away." 

