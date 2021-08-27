Is Cristiano Ronaldo reuniting with former club Manchester United? Here's what we know so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to reunite with his former club Manchester United according to multiple media reports on Friday evening. The forward in all likelihood will leave his current club, something which was also confirmed by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the reports further stated that Ronaldo's move to join United's local rivals Manchester City has been declined.

As per a Sky Sports report, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is currently holding talks with United over securing the 36-year-old a move back to the club where he is still a firm favourite among the fans.

Before his move to Spain, Ronaldo made a legacy for himself in the six seasons (2003-2009) he was at Old Trafford, winning eight major trophies plus the Ballon d`Or as the world`s best player in 2008.

At United, the Portuguese striker netted 118 times and also went to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, also the year when he helped the Red Devils claim their last Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion, more than close. #MUFC #Ronaldo Current situation:

- Official bid made to Juventus.

- Official contract [2023] sent to Jorge Mendes.

- Paperworks to be prepared soon.

- Manchester City are out of the race. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/iV1D6edJpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Allegri on Ronaldo's future with Juventus

Juventus boss Allegri confirmed at a news conference that Ronaldo has no intention of staying in Turin. "Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals. He made his choice. Life goes on," he added.

Mood in Manchester

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that the club is in touch with Ronaldo. "We've always had a good communication," Solskjaer said. "Bruno's been talking to (Ronaldo) as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here."

All the man united fans that were absolutely abusing Ronaldo yesterday appear to have lost their voices today…. Funny old game — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola hinted that Ronaldo will not join his team at The Etihad, adding marquee players like him and Lionel Messi decide where they'll go next.

"Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City and not myself. There are many things that right now looks like far, far away."