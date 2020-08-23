ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC rope in defender Ajith Kumar from Chennai City

Bengaluru FC have signed left-back Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"The 23-year-old joins on a three-year-deal, as Carles Cuadrat’s side add depth to their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign," Bengaluru FC said in an official statement.

Reflecting on the move, Ajith said that he is eagerly looking forward to share dressing room with a legend like Sunil Chhetri and learn a lot from him.

“I am thrilled to have become a Bengaluru FC player. This is a club I admire a lot and while I did have a few options to choose from, Bengaluru was top of that list at every stage of my decision making. The chance to share a dressing with a legend like Sunil Chhetri who I hope to learn so much from, and so many of the national team boys is very exciting for me,” Ajith said.

Ajith further admitted that though there will be pressure on him to perform well, he will try his absolute best to adapt to things quickly.

“I’ve watched a lot of Bengaluru FC games and have a fair idea of how the coach likes to play. I am happy to be part of any plan that he has for me. One thing is for sure, I will be giving one hundred percent every time I am on the pitch," he added.

Ajith was roped in by the Chennai City FC through trails in early 2018. He went on to feature in each of his club's 20 games the following year and played a crucial role in the Chennai-based franchise's 2018-19 I-League victory.

The defender had last faced Bengaluru FC during Chennai City's 2-1 win in the Super Cup quarterfinal clash earlier in 2019.

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will begin in November and take place behind closed doors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in Goa has been designated as the Bengaluru's ‘home’ venue for the ISL.