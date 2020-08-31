ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC rope in striker Diego Mauricio on one-year deal

Odisha FC on Monday revealed that they have completed the signing of striker Diego Mauricio on a one-year contract ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ecstatic to sign the deal with the Odisha-based football club, the 29-year-old forward said that he is eagely looking forward to work with coach Stuart Baxter and help the side win the seventh season of the league.

“I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to work with Coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league," Maurcio said in an official statement.

Head coach Baxter, on the other hand, welcomed Mauricio on board and istilled confidence that the striker would prove to be a major asset for the side.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad he will be a major asset for us," he stated.

Mauricio will arrive at Odisha FC with an experience of playing for many top football leagues around the globe.

The striker began his senior football career in 2010 with Brazilian club Flamengo, where he played alongside football legend Ronaldinho.

After making 54 appearances for the side, Mauricio was roped in by Russian club Alania Vladikavkaz for 2.8 million euros in 2012.

The Rio de Janeiro-born forward also had spells with Sport Club do Recife (loan), Vitoria FC, Bragantino, Al-Qadisiyah FC (loan), Shijiazhuang Ever Bright (loan), Gangwon FC (loan), Busan IPark (2019) and Centro Sportivo Alagoano.

Besides this, Mauricio had also made eight appearances for Brazil's talented Under-20 side, which comprised of superstars like Phillipe Coutinho, Casemiro, Oscar, Felipe Anderson, Firmino and the mercurial Neymar.