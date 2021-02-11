ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch OFC vs KBFC

New Delhi: Two of the worst performers of this season, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC, will meet each other in the ongoing ISL 2020-21 today. While Odisha are at the bottom of the points table having won just one match in their 15 outings so far, Kerala are just one position better than them with three wins in 16 matches.

The last time Kerala won was when they defeated Bengaluru by 2-1 last month. Since then, they have lost two matches and drawn on two other occasions. They have a chance to climb a few places up provided they win the upcoming match.

Odisha have not much to play for except their pride. Their only win in the tournament came against Kerala and so they will be hoping to do it here again. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match of ISL 2020-21 start?

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match of ISL 2020-21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (February 11).

Where will the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match of ISL 2020-21 be played?

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match of ISL 2020-21 will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website and on FanCode.

ISL 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21, Predicted Playing XI for Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray

