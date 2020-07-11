ISL: Assistant coach Clifford Miranda extends one-year contract with FC Goa

Assistant head coach Clifford Miranda has extended his stay with FC Goa by signing a new one-year deal with the club ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ecstatic to sign a new deal with FC Goa, Clifford said that he is delighted to continue his tenure with the club and help the team succeed in the upcoming season.

Clifford will now work under new head coach Juan Ferrando and help the team prepare for the ISL and AFC Champions League.

“I’m also looking forward to working with our new Head Coach Juan (Ferrando) and together taking this team to new heights. Being able to work with FC Goa in the AFC Champions Leagueis another exciting prospect for me," the assistant coach said.

FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur, also expressed delight on Clifford's contract extension, saying that the latter's growth as a coach has been commendable and that a lot of players from the junior as well as from the first team squads have improved under him.

"I’m glad that Clifford will continue to form a vital part of the coaching staff and I’m confident that under Juan, he will only gain more knowledge and experience and will have an active role to play in the direction the first team takes this season. His knowledge and playing experience in India will be vital in guiding the local players through the season and improving them as they go along," Ravi stated.

Ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 season, former Indian midfielder Clifford was initially roped in as the assistant coach of FC Goa. He has also served as the interim head coach for the Gaurs towards the crucial late stages of the ISL.

Under him, FC Goa made a top-place finish in the ISL and became the first-ever Indian club to book its spot in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

The 37-year-old, who has represented the national football team on 44 occassions, has also played in 12 ISL matches. He had represented both FC Goa and Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK) in the ISL.