ISL: FC Goa rope in defender Sanson Pereira on two-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa has roped in defender Sanson Pereira on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 season of the league.

Confirming the news, Pereira said that he is really excited to see his dream of representing the FC Goa club finally coming true.

"I am really excited. I am an FC Goa fan and it was always my dream to put on the colours, words can’t describe how it feels to me," the official statement from the club quoted Pereira as saying.

“It is every Goan boys’ dream to play for FC Goa. And now it is a reality. I love their way of playing, I feel that it suits me really well. I want to keep giving my all and become a regular in the team. I want to win everything with FC Goa," he added.

FC Goa’s Director of Football Ravi Puskur, on the other hand said, Sanson has shown with his consistent performances that he has the ability to do well at a higher level.

“Sanson was a player we had our eye on for the best part of the year. His consistent performances with Salgaocar left us with no doubt that he was a player that could do well at a higher level,"Puskur said.

“He’s a player with an ability to endlessly run up and down the wing and is a composed presence on the ball. I’m confident Sanson will adapt well to our style of football and will make a real push to make the left-back position his own," he added.

Sanson has been playing for Salgaocar ever since being named for Under-14 side through a trial at his school. He had won the GFA U14 league and the GFA U18 league (twice) for the team.



Sanson had also guided Salgaocar to the Goa Professional League title in his debut season with the senior team in the 2016-17 season.He has also helped the club seal titles at the Goa Sevens and the Assam Gold Cup.