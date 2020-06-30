ISL: Goalkeeper Ravi Kumar signs a two-year deal with Odisha FC

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Monday (June 29) announced the signing of the goalkeeper Ravi Kumar for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the tournament.

"The Uttar Pradesh-born custodian has signed a two-year deal with Odisha and becomes the second goalkeeper to be roped in by them after Kamaljit Singh, who also signed a two-year contract with the club earlier this month," read the official statement on ISL's website.

Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar ahead of the seventh season of the @IndSuperLeague. The Uttar Pradesh-born custodian has signed a two-year deal with #OFC. pic.twitter.com/plfL3fZUKg — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 29, 2020

"I am excited to be joining Odisha FC and I hope I can help the club compete for titles & trophies and hopefully play in AFC very soon. Looking forward to joining Ama Team," Odisha FC quoted Ravi.

After playing for Indian Arrows and Sporting Clube de Goa, Ravi Kumar was selected for Delhi Dynamos in the second season of the Hero ISL. He has also played in the ISL for NorthEast United and Mumbai City and in the I-League for Minerva Punjab FC.

Odisha FC’s President Rohan Sharma said, "I am happy to have Ravi join our squad. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and can give good competition to Arsh (Arshdeep Singh) and Kamaljit."

Odisha has so far signed players like George D’Souza, Kamalpreet Singh, Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher as well as midfielders Baoringdao Bodo, Laishram Premjit Singh and Thoiba Singh Moirangthem.

The management has also roped in Stuart Baxter as Odisha FC's new head coach for the Hero ISL's seventh season.