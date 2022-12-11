It is a SHAME: Wayne Rooney on Harry Kane's penalty miss in England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals

Harry Kane equaled Wayne Rooney's goal record for England but could not get the job done against the defending champions France. Aurelien Tchouameni's thunderous strike from outside the box and Olivier Giroud's raging header in the second half got the defending champions their ticket to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. It was all on Harry Kane's shoulder when England were handed a second penalty in the same match, he missed it. He did score the first one when Saka was filed by France's first goal-getter but facing his club teammate twice in such high-pressure situation maybe got to his head. (Mbappe vs Walker: Who won the race? Watch VIDEO here)

Legendary footballers Wayne Rooney backed England after their quarterfinal loss to France and said the game deserved to go into extra time. France reached the FIFA World Cup semifinal, where they will face Morocco. Speaking during the Viacom18 Sports' FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney said that England has a young squad and should look ahead.

"It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time," said Rooney. (Former Adult film star Mia Khalifa celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's loss- Check Reaction)

Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. pic.twitter.com/lw5Esl4fnA — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2022

He added, "France have that know-how of winning the tournament and getting results maybe, when they are not at their best. So, it is a shame, for some moments, certainly for Harry Kane. He has been a leader for so many years. He will be feeling really down tonight. But we can be proud of this England team. They gave everyone hope. They still have a really young squad and should look forward to the next tournament." (With IANS inputs)