LIVE Updates | France (0) vs England (0) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score: Pressure on England from Mbappe and co

France (0) vs England (0) FIFA World Cup 2022
England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals
FIFA World Cup 2022: One of the most high intensity clash is about to take place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar as England will face France in the quarterfinals and only one team will go to semi-finals. It is a game that many fans have had in their minds since the fixtures were announced. Surely, it will be the toughest game of the tournament so far for both sides, who have been dominant in Qatar this year. Superstars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and many more will be going head to head in this blockbuster clash. Both teams have a plenty of high quality players in their squads although France are missing some due to injury but they are still strong as ever.
Hugo Lloris thinks England is ready
It will be a historic match as England and France have not met in a knockout game since 1982 World Cup. Coach Gareth Southgate will keep in mind of his players that they are facing the defending champions and a win can surely hand them the boost to go all the way this year. England have scored 12 goals so far and France have scored nine.
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022: Here we go!
Both sides going hard at each other, high quality players like Jude Belliingham, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and many more in this one.
France 0 - 0 England
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022: Players are out for national anthems!
All the superstars are out for their respective national anthems. Who's gonna win this quarterfinals and take on Morocco in the semifinals.
LIVE France vs England: Players are in!
FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs France quarter-finals just moment away from kick-off, 15 minutes more! Stay tuned!
Al Bayt Stadium
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022: Starting XIs
England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden.
France XI: Lloris, Hernandez, Upamecano, Varane, Kounde, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Giroud, Dembele.
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022: England have a plan for Mbappe?
England's squad have been asked one question over and over again by everyone as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?
"I'm sure England will have prepared to face Kylian," France coach Didier Deschamps said at a news conference Friday.
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup Score: Portugal out!
Portugal have been stunned by Morocco 1-0. Who will face Morocco? Is it England or France, stay tuned to know. Kick-off at 12:30 AM (IST)
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup Score: Mbappe's rumoured gf
Meet Kylian Mbappe's rumoured girlfriend Rose Bertram
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup Score: Mbappe can do it again?
The 2018 Golden Boy will be action tonight once again against a star-studded England side, who are hungry for glory. Can he pull off an impressive performance in the World Cup yet again? Checkout all his FIFA World Cup 2022 goals below...
LIVE England vs France FIFA World Cup Score: Who's gonna get further?
It is a fight for the semifinals spot between England and France, key battles to watch out for will be Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker, Ousmane Dembele vs England's Left-back.
England defender sends BIG warning to France star ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-finals
Live England vs France: Head-to-head
Played: 31| England: 17 | France: 9 | Draw: 5
LIVE England vs France: Live Streaming Details
How to watch ENG vs FRA and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?
LIVE England vs France: Both teams' predicted starting XIs
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Saka.
France XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot, Griezmann; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of England vs France quarterfinals match in FIFA World Cup 2022. Here we will take you through all the key updates from the game, stay tuned!
France vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE SCORE: Is it coming home?
Last time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, England fans were chanting 'it's coming home', urging their players to bring the trophy home. Can they do it this time? They have to beat the defending champions France for that first! kick-off at 12:30 AM (IST)
