Italian football legend Daniele de Rossi hangs up his boots

AS Roma legend and Italian star Daniele de Rossi has bid adieu to football, thus calling curtains on his illustrious 18-year-long career.

Announcing the news, the 36-year-old said that he is retiring from the game in order to shift his focus entirely on his family.

"I played against the best in the world and I was able to do the career I wanted. I am happy with my life, I played on two teams that I really love. One meant everything and the other got me inside as I expected," the BBC quoted De Rossi as saying.

Paying tribute to the outgoing player, AS Roma thanked De Rossi for some incredible memories.

"An absolutely fantastic football career comes to an end. Thank you for so many incredible memories, Daniele," the club said.

De Rossi made his professional debut with Series A club AS Roma during the 2001–02 season and went on to play 616 matches for the club. In 2019, the Italian legend joined Boca Juniors from AS Roma and made his debut for the club during 1-1 draw against Club Almagro in the Copa Argentina in August last year.

De Rossi has left the club despite still having six months of his contract remaining with Boca.

Besides this, De Rossi--who guided Italy to FIFA World Cup in 2006-- is the fourth most-capped player for the national side with 117 caps.

Last year, De Rossi was also offered the role of director at Roma, but he opted to sign a deal with Boca in order to continue his playing career.