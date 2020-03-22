Italian football legend Paolo Maldini, son Daniel test positive for coronavirus

Former AC Milan defender and Italian football legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that was recently dubbed as 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Confirming the news, AC Milan said that club's technical director Maldini was diagnosed with the novel virus that has shaken the entire world after coming in contact with a person who was later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Italian club further informed that Maldini's son Daniel, who currently plays for the club's youth team, was later also tested positive.

"AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself. He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive," the club's official statement read.

The club also said that Paolo and Daniel are doing well and have already completed two weeks at home without any contact with others.

"They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities," the statement added.

Earlier, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana wereboth also diagnosed with the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people and has affected more than 3,00,000 persons globally. It has affected more than 53,500 people in Italy and claimed the lives of more than 4,800 people.