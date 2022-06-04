हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UEFA Nations League 2022

Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs GER?

Checkout the live streaming details of the UEFA Nations League Italy vs Germany match taking place on Sunday (June 5) as per IST.

Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs GER?
Source: Twitter

Italy will face Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (June 4) as per IST. Both the side will meet each other after 2016, where the match ended in a 0-0 draw (friendly contest). Italy are already out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and have just lost the Finalissima to Argentina recently, they will be keen on making a comeback statement with a win over Germany tonight.

Germany last won their fixture against Itali in 2015, whereas Italy won their last game against Germany back in the year, 2012. In the previous edition of the Nations League, Germany finished second in their group and were knocked by a 6-0 loss against Spain on final matchday. 

Manuel Neuer will lead the side again, who has 109 caps for Germany and has won the award for best European Goalkeeper five times.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Italy vs Germany:

Where is the Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match being played?

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Italy.

What time will the Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST, Sunday (June 5). 

Where to watch the UEFA Nations League match Italy vs Germany live in India (TV channels)?

The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match?

The Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.

