Jack Wilshere, the Arsenal and England midfielder announced his retirement from professional football on Friday (July 8). The Gunnars midfield penned a lenghty post via his social media handle to announce his retirement. Wilshere was playing for Danish club AGF and the rumours were that he is moving forward to the "next step" in his career. However, the Arsenal prodigy decided to call it a day from professional football at the age of 30.

The English midfielder was considered as one of the biggest stars when he started his career and he made his debut for Arsenal at the age of 16 years, which is the club's youngest debutant age till date. He was a product of the Gunners academy and made his debut in 2008.

Wilshere won 2 FA Cups with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015 before joining Bournemouth and later on, West Ham. Wilshere suffered from a series of injuries throughout his career but still managed to win 34 caps in the England squad after making his international debut in 2010. Moreover, Jack was a part of the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad of England.

Our Jack...



For game against Barca togoal against Norwich, and everything in between - we love you



A star on the pitch and a supporter off it. You lived the dream.



Congratulations on an incredible career, @JackWilshere https://t.co/Dm8Yqbsfyb pic.twitter.com/dpPLLqlb01 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 8, 2022

"It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career," Wilshere said in his retirement announcement on Twitter.

"From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream."

I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/rB5gnyyUlK — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 8, 2022

"In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give."

"Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful, I did not envisage being in this position at times."

"Firstly, to my mum Kerry, dad Andy, brother Tom and sister Rosie. Without the sacrifice, love and unconditional support from all of you when I was a kid and through to his very day, nothing would have been possible and words will never be enough."

"Thank you for everything from the bottom of my heart. I will never forget everything you did for me to help me achieve my dreams.'