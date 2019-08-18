close

English Premier League

John Lundstram strike gives Sheffield United 1-0 win over Crystal Palace

John Lundstram strike gives Sheffield United 1-0 win over Crystal Palace
Image Credits: Reuters

John Lundstram`s second-half goal gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, in the first Premier League game at Bramall Lane for 12 years.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson restored Wilfred Zaha to his starting line-up after starting him on the bench for the scoreless opening-week draw against Everton, while Chris Wilder started with the same side that secured a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Zaha, who has been linked with a move away from the club before the European transfer window closes on Sept. 2, was kept under control by the Sheffield defence as Palace once again struggled to create scoring opportunities.

David McGoldrick missed a great opportunity to put the home side ahead just before halftime, but 25-year-old midfielder Lundstram made no mistake early in the second period, lashing the ball home after it was steered into his path by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Lundstram`s strike means he has now scored a goal in each of England`s top four divisions.

Employing a more direct approach to try to force an equaliser, Palace had plenty of possession, but the Sheffield rearguard dealt comfortably with their attacks as they sealed their first win of the season.

Sheffield United will host Leicester City next weekend while Palace, who have yet to score in the league, face a daunting trip to Manchester United.

