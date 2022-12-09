England midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the hottest properties in world football right now. The youngster is just 19 years of age and clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool and more are already behind the future star who has a lot of potentials to become one of the best in the coming days. Fans are eager to know all about the England star including where he comes from, who is he dating etc. Here we bring a few details about his dating life and where he comes from. As per latestinbollywood, Bellingham is dating Asantewa Chitty, who's an Instagram influencer and also a model. (Did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten to leave Portugal team? FPF breaks silence on superstar's controversy with coach Fernando Santos)

Coming to Bellingham's birthplace, he is born Stourbrigde, United Kingdom and has played for the England under-21 football team as well as the senior team. Coming to his club career, Bellingham currently plays for German club Borussia Dortmund, who are well known for producing extraordinary talents like Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Aubameyang and more. Bellingham has won EFL Young Player of the season and was also nominated for BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year recently.

Jude Bellingham has been swapping messages with social media star Asantewa Chitty



The insider added: 'She is also very keen on him'



Liverpool boss Klopp next summer's plans are already being drawn up with Bellingham of their shopping list pic.twitter.com/5hvHKqzCAc June 25, 2022

Talking about his FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, Bellingham has scored one goal in Qatar so far but has been influential in England's run to the quarter-finals so far. England face defending champions France up next in order to take the spot for the semi-finals where Kylian Mbappe and company will give it their all against the Three Lions. France forward Mbappe is the leading goal scorer with five goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, 2022.

"I think there are a handful of players on the planet that you need to give special attention to. Messi has been one and probably still is. You'd have to put Mbappe in that kind of category I would suggest," Skysports quoted Holland as saying. Holland suggested that the 23-year-old from France is a thorn in the flesh for England.