LIVE Updates | Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Match Live Score: Lionel Messi and co eye semi-finals spot

It is game on in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as just 7 more games are left and we will have the champions of the world crowned in Qatar. On Friday (December 9), Lionel Messi's Argentina will lock horns with Virgil Van Dijk's Netherlands when they meet in Lusail to book a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup. The Copa America champions are in good form since their shocking loss against Saudi Arabia and will look to get one step closer to the long-awaited World Cup dream. However, Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates would be under tremendous pressure with the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder missing that World Cup trophy from his cabinet. Also, the fact that this is his last chance to get his hands on it, doesn't release much pressure as well.

At the same time, it will not be an easy ride to the semi-finals for Argentina as Netherlands are unbeaten so far in the Qatar tournament and have somehow got the job done in every game they have played. Stars like Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and captain Virgil van Dijk will surely look to upset the Messi-led side to make a statement. Coach Louis Van Gaal has also done a pretty good job for his side to come so far in the FIFA World Cup 2022.