Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Rome: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A giants have confirmed. According to the club, the 25-year-old Italy international currently has no symptoms of the disease.

"The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," read a statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Inter Milan meanwhile said that "all competitive activities have been suspended until further notice" as a result of Rugani's positive test. "The club is currently taking steps to put all the necessary procedures into place," the Milan club said.

"I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I'm fine," Rugani later said on Instagram. "At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis.

"I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us," he added.

Rugani joined Juventus in 2015 and has made seven appearances this season.

The Italian government has suspended all sporting activities until April 3. However, Juventus are scheduled to play the return leg against Lyon behind closed door in the Champions League and it is not known yet whether UEFA will postpone the fixture.