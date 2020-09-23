Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer on UEFA player of year shortlist

Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been short-listed for the UEFA men`s Player of the Year award, European football`s governing body said on Wednesday.

Lewandowski guided Bayern Munich to their sixth Champions League title, finishing as the competition`s top scorer with 15 goals.

The Polish striker netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern won the treble.

Neuer, also part of Bayern`s treble-winning squad, kept six clean sheets in the Champions League and missed just one game the entire season.

City midfielder De Bruyne provided a record-equalling 20 assists in the Premier League last season, the highest in Europe.

Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze, Chelsea striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard were short-listed for the women`s award.

Bayern`s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool`s Juergen Klopp and RB Leipzig`s Julian Nagelsmann were nominated for the Men`s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona`s Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg`s Stephan Lerch and Lyon`s Jean-Luc Vasseur made the shortlist for the women`s award.

The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on October 1.